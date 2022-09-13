Rams Running Back Has Been Placed On Injured Reserve

INGLEWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Los Angeles Rams helmet during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams entered the season with fifth-round rookie running back Kyren Williams immediately playing a role on special teams.

Unfortunately, in Williams' NFL debut, he suffered a high-ankle sprain while covering a kickoff. The Notre Dame product had surgery to repair the injury, which will reportedly keep him out of action 6-to-8 weeks.

Los Angeles made the official decision to place Williams on injured reserve on Tuesday and signed long snapper Matt Overton to take his place on the roster.

Williams' absence doesn't change the top of the Rams' running back depth chart too much. It is still Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. leading the way.

Henderson got the bulk of reps in Week 1, carrying 13 times for 47 yards and catching five passes for 26 yards while Akers only ran the ball three times for zero yards.

Jake Funk, a core special teamer who also registered two carries as a rookie in 2021, is LA's No. 3 running back.