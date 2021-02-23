Rams Safety Reacts To The Trade For Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams made a huge splash this month, acquiring Matthew Stafford in a blockbuster trade with the Detroit Lions.

Los Angeles made it known that it wasn’t pleased with Jared Goff’s performance in 2020. That eventually led to the front office trading multiple first-round picks for Stafford.

Most of the NFL world was stunned by this trade due to the fact that Los Angeles gave up so much draft compensation. Even rookie safety Jordan Fuller was surprised by the deal.

On Tuesday morning, Fuller was on NFL Network to discuss the trade and his thoughts on being teammates with Stafford.

“I was surprised like everyone else. I heard the rumors and stuff like that and didn’t know what was true,” Fuller said on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “Jared was a great teammate. I’m really excited to play with him [Stafford].”

.@RamsNFL S Jordan Fuller on @gmfb @nflnetwork on Stafford-Goff trade: "I was surprised like everyone else. i heard the rumors and stuff like that and didn't know what was true. Jared was a great teammate. I'm really excited to play with him (Stafford)." — Will Selva (@WillSelvaTV) February 23, 2021

Fuller should be able to learn a thing or two from Stafford during this offseason.

As a rookie, Fuller had 60 total tackles and three interceptions. The best game of the season for the former Buckeye came against the Buccaneers, as he intercepted two of Tom Brady’s passes.

Now that Stafford is on the roster and their secondary is getting another year of experience under their belt, the Rams should be a legitimate title contender in 2021.