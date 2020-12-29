The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

The Rams Are Planning To Sign A Familiar Name At Quarterback

Rams quarterback Blake Bortles hands the ball to a running back.OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 10: Blake Bortles #5 of the Los Angeles Rams looks to hand the ball off to John Kelly #42 during their NFL preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at RingCentral Coliseum on August 10, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Robert Reiners/Getty Images)

With the Los Angeles Rams needing to add to their quarterback room following Jared Goff’s injury, the team is turning to a familiar face.

Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Monday night that the team is planning to sign Blake Bortles off the Denver Broncos’ practice squad. The 28-year-old Bortles has not appeared in a game this season.

Bortles spent all of 2019 with the Rams, appearing in three games and completing one-of-two passes for three yards. Prior to that, he was with the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2014 to 2018 after being selected with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft.

It sounds like Bortles will be the Rams’ No. 3 quarterback this Sunday, with rookie Bryce Perkins backing up John Wolford, the team’s normal No. 2.

Wolford is making his first career start in place of Goff, who had surgery today to repair a broken thumb he suffered in yesterday’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

At 9-6, Los Angeles heads into this weekend’s game against the 8-7 Arizona Cardinals with the opportunity to clinch a playoff berth with a win.

If the Rams lose, they can still make the postseason if the Chicago Bears lose to the Green Bay Packers.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.