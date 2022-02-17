Rams, Staffords Release Statement On Photographer Injury

The Los Angeles Rams, along with the Staffords, say they will be covering the medical and equipment bills for injured photographer Kelly Smiley.

In a video that has gone viral, Smiley can be seen accidentally falling off stage at the Rams’ Super Bowl parade on Wednesday. She had been trying to photograph Matthew Stafford and his wife Kelly at the time.

Matthew Stafford was seen walking away in the immediate aftermath of Smiley’s fall, while Kelly appeared to walk toward the woman to see if she could help. The quarterback took some stern criticism for his reaction.

On Thursday, the Rams and Staffords released a statement saying they have been in contact with Smiley, who says she suffered a broken back and damaged her camera equipment in the fall. The team and the couple say they will help the young journalist financially.

“As we told Kelly, we will be covering all her hospital bills and replacing her cameras. We wish her a speedy recovery,” the statement reads.

The Rams and Staffords have released a joint statement saying they will be covering Kelly Smiley’s hospital bills and replacing her cameras after she fractured her spine https://t.co/YPjVqNlyGK pic.twitter.com/wNHnF6me1v — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 17, 2022

After she was injured, Smiley’s friends created a GoFundMe to help pay for her medical bills and replace the broken equipment. The fundraiser, which had a set goal of $30,000, has raised over $41,000.

We’re happy to hear Smiley is on the mend, and good on the Rams and Staffords for chipping in here.