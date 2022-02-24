Rams Star Admits He’s Leaning Towards Retirement

Once Tom Brady announced his retirement, Andrew Whitworth became the last 40-year-old left in the NFL. With that in mind, it’s not shocking to hear he’s also thinking of hanging up his cleats.

In an interview on NFL Network’s NFL Total Access, the Los Angeles Rams tackle said he’s “definitely leaning towards probably being done.”

"I'm definitely leaning towards probably being done… I think that's probably best for me at this point in my career." Andrew Whitworth gives @MikeGarafolo and @WillieMcGinest some insight into what's next 🏆 pic.twitter.com/uPbNN6ZwAo — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) February 24, 2022

However, Whitworth hasn’t made an official decision yet. He said he’s going to take a bit more time to deliberate before giving the team his final answer.

“There’s obviously days I’m waking up right now that I don’t know I want to do that,” Whitworth said of retiring. “I’ll come to a conclusion here soon, give the Rams a chance to make the moves they need to, one way or another. But man, what an awesome ride it’s been.”

If Whitworth decides to say farewell, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy would certainly represent a storybook conclusion to his remarkable career.

Since the Cincinnati Bengals selected him in the second round of 2006’s NFL Draft, Whitworth has started 239 games and earned four Pro Bowl nods.

The Rams probably didn’t anticipate receiving five years of top-notch protection when signing the 35-year-old in 2017. Before winning a Super Bowl, he became the oldest player in NFL history to start a game at left tackle.

Although Whitworth is still competing at a high level, nobody could blame him for calling it a career after 16 seasons.