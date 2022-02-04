Rams Star Didn’t Practice Again On Friday

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers was absent again at practice on Friday as the Super Bowl is now only nine days away.

Akers is battling a shoulder injury after coming back from a torn Achilles that he suffered in late July. Despite this new injury, head coach Sean McVay isn’t worried about Akers’ game availability.

In fact, the only one he’s worried about is tight end Tyler Higbee who’s battling a knee injury.

Joe Noteboom (pec) worked to the side with athletic trainers today. Did not see Cam Akers (shoulder) but McVay reiterated this week that the only game status he was worried about was Higbee (knee). Noted Thomas Brown, Sony Michel bringing the energy today in RBs drills. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) February 4, 2022

Since coming back in January, Akers has played in four games and has at least 48 yards rushing in three of them. Those three games have all come in the playoffs, though he doesn’t have a touchdown yet.

Before this season, Akers had a stellar rookie season in 2020 and finished with 625 yards and two touchdowns on 145 carries.

Having him and Henderson healthy for the Super Bowl is a must if the Rams want to win their first Super Bowl since 2000.

As for Higbee, he’s battling an MCL sprain after he limped off the field in the first half last Sunday against the 49ers. He finished the game with 18 yards on two receptions.