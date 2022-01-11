Rams Suffer Huge Injury Blow Ahead Of The Playoffs

As if Sunday’s collapse to the San Francisco 49ers wasn’t bad enough, the Los Angeles Rams just received brutal news regarding second-year safety Jordan Fuller.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters that Fuller will miss the remainder of the season because of his ankle injury. This is really unfortunate news considering the playoffs are about to begin.

Fuller, a former sixth-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft, had a really productive season with the Rams. In 16 games, the Ohio State product had 113 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception.

To make matters worse, Rams safety Taylor Rapp has been placed in concussion protocol.

With Fuller and Rapp hurt, Los Angeles may have to start Terrell Burgess and Nick Scott at safety.

Sean McVay says safety Jordan Fuller will miss the remainder of the season because of an ankle injury. Safety Taylor Rapp also has been placed in concussion protocol. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 11, 2022

If the Rams have to take on the Cardinals in the first round of the playoffs without their safety duo, that would put a lot of pressure on cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams to carry their secondary.

The Rams should have additional updates on their overall health later this week. For now, there are some serious concerns in Los Angeles about McVay’s defense.