Rams Taking Record Dead Money Charge Into 2020 Season After Trade

The Los Angeles Rams are reportedly set to enter the 2020 NFL season with the largest dead money charge in league history.

On Thursday night, the Rams traded star wide receiver Brandin Cooks and to the Houston Texans. The Rams sent Cooks and a fourth-round pick in 2022 to Houston for a second-round pick this year.

The move came after the Rams already granted Cooks his $4 million signing bonus. Despite trading Cooks, Los Angeles is still on the hook for a massive dead money charge.

In fact, according to Over The Cap, the Rams now have the largest dead money charge in NFL history. Los Angeles will be hit with a $21.8 million charge after trading Cooks to Houston.

I believe that the $21.8M cap charge for Cooks will be the largest single year dead money charge ever taken for a player, surpassing the $21.12M the Steelers took for Antonio Brown last year. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) April 10, 2020

Pittsburgh traded star wide receiver Antonio Brown to the then-Oakland Raiders for a third and fifth-round pick. Despite getting rid of Brown before the 2019 season, the Steelers were still on the hook for a massive dead money charge.

To make matters worse for the Rams, they’re also eating a significant amount of money after releasing running back Todd Gurley.

Los Angeles hopes to enter the 2021 season with some cap room – finally.