Rams Thought Bobby Wagner Text Was Hoax: NFL World Reacts

IRVINE, CA - JULY 29: Bobby Wagner #45 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during training camp at University of California Irvine on July 29, 2022 in Irvine, California. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Shortly after All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner became a free agent, he sent a text message to Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead to express his interest in playing for the defending champions.

Initially, Snead thought the text he receive from Wagner was a hoax.

"I think he signed off as Bwagz," Snead said, "and I’m like, 'OK, is this real?'"

Fortunately for the Rams, it wasn't a hoax. Wagner was interested in working out a deal with the NFC West powerhouse.

Nonetheless, this does make for a pretty hilarious story.

The Rams eventually signed Wagner to a five-year, $50 million contract. He's expected to be their vocal leader on defense.

Prior to joining the Rams, Wagner spent a decade with the Seattle Seahawks. During that time, he racked up 1,383 total tackles, 68 tackles for loss, 60 pass deflections, 23.5 sacks, 11 interceptions and nine fumble recoveries.

Wagner will make his Rams debut this Thursday evening when they host the Buffalo Bills.