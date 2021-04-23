Rams Fire Back After Kliff Kingsbury’s Viral Sean McVay Comment

The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals are in a friendly back-and-forth on Twitter regarding their head coaches’ propensity to go shirtless.

It started with Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s reaction to the news that the Rams will be hosting their draft war room at a Malibu beach house.

“I really think it’s just a ploy by McVay to allow himself the opportunity to take his shirt off again and jump in the pool like he did on Hard Knocks,” Kingsbury said. “Probably sip a little Rose’, take a dip in the ocean and make some picks.”

The Rams’ Twitter account responded to that good-natured ribbing by having McVay’s back and turning the tables on Kingsbury.

“If you want an invite just say that,” the Rams tweeted, including a famous shirtless photo of Kingsbury at an outdoor pool party.

If you want an invite just say that 😉 https://t.co/b5OnGpvXtS pic.twitter.com/hZ0Aii1aZx — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 23, 2021

To give props to McVay and Kingsbury, they are two of a very small collection of NFL head coaches who would gladly be shirtless on camera.

The two are also said to be pretty good friends, so we’re sure they are having a laugh about all this over cell phone.