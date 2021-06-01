Rams Veteran Has Telling Admission On Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams traded for former No. 1 overall pick Matthew Stafford just a few months ago, but already the team’s new starting quarterback has endeared himself to some key members of the organization.

Rams head coach Sean McVay already expressed his excitement at working with Stafford earlier this offseason. Now, the 33-year-old quarterback has astonished a fellow veteran teammate in Andrew Whitworth.

The four-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman will be a key piece of Stafford’s protection this upcoming fall, go getting on his good side was definitely the right move. Whitworth has already found himself impressed with his new quarterback’s arm but was particularly complimentary of Stafford’s football IQ.

The Rams offensive lineman also recognized that the quarterback’s unique understanding of the game comes from his vast experience in the league.

“He understands all of the little nuances of things that, there’s just no way you can have those without the time in the game and without the experience,” Whitworth said of Stafford, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

Whitworth, 39, has a plethora of NFL experience under his belt as well, so he can clearly relate to his new quarterback. The pairing should make for a strong veteran presence on the Rams offense this fall and could be a major reason for their success.

Despite a combined 27 years of playing time in the NFL, neither Stafford nor Whitworth has won a Super Bowl. The 2021 version of the Rams will give each their best chance to thus far and may be the offensive lineman’s final time to claim the Lombardi Trophy.

Whitworth and Stafford will take the field together in Week 1 on Sept. 12 at home against the Chicago Bears.