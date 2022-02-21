Rams Wide Receiver Announces Super Bowl Baby’s Name

For one Los Angeles Rams wide receiver, Super Bowl LVI was more than just a championship win. It was also the day he became a father.

Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson was still on the field when his wife, Samaria, went into labor. After being taken to the hospital, she gave birth to a healthy son. Today, the couple revealed the child’s name.

Appearing on The Adam Schefter Podcast, Jefferson revealed that his son’s name is Champ Curtis Jefferson. It’s an extremely fitting name given the circumstances.

“I think it’s very fitting to name him Champ. We looked it up and Champ is like a warrior and my wife is a warrior like what she did throughout the whole week of Super Bowl (LVI), the week of Super Bowl being so crazy. He’s a champ, and she’s a warrior. So, Champ Curtis Jefferson.”

The past few years have been good to Van Jefferson. He had a terrific senior season at Florida in 2019, which he parlayed into the 57th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. From there, he became a solid contributor on offense and special teams as a rookie.

But 2021 is where Jefferson really started to come into his own. He was promoted to starting wide receiver and finished the year with 50 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns.

To cap it all off with a Super Bowl and a baby being born is something special.

2022 is off to an incredible start for Van Jefferson.