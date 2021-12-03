Odell Beckham Sends Clear Message About His Status For This Weekend

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is officially listed as questionable for this Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he sure sounds like he’s going to play.

Speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon, Beckham revealed that he expects to play. He also said that he has “been through worse” as far as injuries are concerned.

Rams head coach Sean McVay did say that he’d be surprised if Beckham missed Sunday’s game, so all signs point to the All-Pro wideout being active.

The reason Beckham is listed as questionable for Week 13 is because he’s dealing with a hip injury.

OBJ at the podium, says he expects to play Sunday. “Been through worse!” — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) December 3, 2021

Beckham, who scored a touchdown in last week’s game for the Rams, hopes that was a sign of things to come.

“I’ve scored a lot in my career,” he said. “Obviously not as much over the last two to three years. But we’re looking to get back to that.”

In two games with the Rams, Beckham has seven catches for 99 yards and a score. His role in McVay’s offense should expand as he gets more comfortable with the playbook.

Kickoff for the Jaguars-Rams game is at 4:05 p.m. ET. The Rams should have a final update on Beckham just a few hours before then.