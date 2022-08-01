Rams Wide Receiver To Undergo Surgery: Fans React

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates a touchdown with Van Jefferson #12 following a touchdown during the second half against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

A key member of the Los Angeles Rams' passing attack will miss considerable time this training camp.

Van Jefferson, 26, will undergo minor knee surgery this Tuesday. He will return in a few weeks as long as his surgery and recovery go according to plan.

There's still a chance Jefferson is ready to go by Week 1 when the Rams battle the Bills. But a specific target return date has yet to be identified and won't be until after Jefferson's surgery this Tuesday.

"#Rams WR Van Jefferson's status for Week 1 is up in the air," said Doug Kyed.

All-in-all, this is pretty good news, all things considered.

"It was really positive news that we got on him," McVay said after Monday's practice at 2022 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, via Rams.com. "He's in good spirts."

Regarding his availability for Week 1, McVay added, "There's definitely a chance for that, but we'll see how the surgery goes and kind of have a better feel."

Last season, Jefferson caught 50 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns.