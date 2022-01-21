Rams Will Be Without 2 Key Starters vs. Buccaneers

The Los Angeles Rams will not be at full strength when they face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend. As a matter of fact, two starters have been ruled out for this game.

Offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth and safety Taylor Rapp are officially out for Sunday’s game.

Whitworth suffered a knee injury that kept him off the field for the second half of the Rams’ first-round matchup. He avoided a severe injury, but he won’t be healthy enough to suit up for the divisional round.

Rapp, meanwhile, has been out with a concussion. The third-year safety has been a crucial playmaker for the Rams this year, finishing the regular season with 94 total tackles, five pass breakups, four interceptions and 1.5 sacks.

On the bright side, the Rams have activated three players off injured reserve this Friday.

Running back Darrell Henderson Jr., defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, and defensive back Robert Rochell should all be good to go this Sunday.

If the Rams take down the Buccaneers this Sunday, it’ll mark their second appearance in the NFC Championship under Sean McVay.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Rams game is at 3 p.m. ET.