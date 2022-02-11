Rams Will Be Without Key Starter In Super Bowl vs. Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams have been the favorites in the Super Bowl ever since they won the NFC Championship Game. But they will be without one key starter when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.

On Friday, the Rams placed starting tight end Tyler Higbee on injured reserve. Higbee missed the first two days of practice this week with an injury he suffered in the NFC Championship Game.

2021 wasn’t Higbee’s best season as he finished with 61 receptions for 560 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games. But he was top three on the team in receptions, yards and touchdowns and had some big plays in the Rams’ playoff run. He made nine receptions for 115 yards with seven first downs in their three wins.

With Higbee out, the starting job will likely fall to backup tight end Kendall Blanton on Sunday. Blanton played well in the playoffs, making seven receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown in the Divisional Round and NFC Championship Game.

LA Rams Transactions

• Activated from Reserve RB Darrell Henderson Jr., NT Sebastian Joseph-Day

• Reserve/Injured TE Tyler Higbee, T Joseph Noteboom — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) February 11, 2022

Most would argue though that the strength of the Los Angeles Rams is their wide receiving corps and their defense.

The Rams passing attack ranked in the top 10 this past year as quarterback Matthew Stafford had a career season. On defense, the team had superstars in all three levels with Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Jalen Ramsey creating an elite pass defense.

The only other player on the active roster who won’t be joining the Rams for Super Bowl LVI is backup offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom.

Will injuries play an impact in the Rams’ performance in the Super Bowl?