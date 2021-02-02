Rams WR Cooper Kupp Has A Message For Jared Goff

Jared Goff’s tenure as the quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams came to an end this weekend, as he was sent to the Detroit Lions in a trade that should change the landscape of the NFC.

The Rams were quickly losing their patience with Goff due to his inability to take care of the football. It reached the point where reports came out about him having to compete with John Wolford for the starting job. Of course, that report is irrelevant now that Goff is on the Lions.

Goff’s time in Los Angeles obviously didn’t end the way he envisioned it would, but it’s very apparent that he developed some strong connections with several players along the way. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp is one of those players who had a great friendship with Goff.

On Tuesday, Kupp posted a heartfelt message on Instagram for Goff. It might even make some fans in Los Angeles shed a tear.

“Four years of growing and learning from each other. Appreciate Jared for more than just who he was on the field, but I owe him a debt of gratitude for any success I had while out there with him as well,” Kupp wrote on Instagram. “Off the field, he opened his home to my family in the very first moments as a Ram and has been there for us throughout.”

“More than anything, just going to miss the time between! A lot of growth personally and as football players preparing to step on the field together each week. I wish you nothing but success in Detroit—we’ll always be pulling for you.”

When asked about the trade, Goff told reporters “I’m just excited to be somewhere that I know wants me and appreciates me.”

Goff had a disappointing 2020 season, but perhaps this trade will motivate him to have a bounce-back year in the Motor City.