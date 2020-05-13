The Spun

Rams WR Cooper Kupp Reacts To Team’s New Uniforms

Cooper Kupp running with the football.SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 07: Wide Receiver Cooper Kupp #18 of the Los Angeles Rams runs after a catch in the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on October 7, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams revealed their new uniforms for the 2020 season and beyond (to somewhat mixed reviews). But Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is excited for them.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Kupp expressed his excitement for the new uniforms – particularly the bone-white ones. He says he’s looking forward to wearing them in the months and years to come.

“That 10 hits different in bone!” Kupp wrote. “Can’t wait to actually be suited up in these, repping the @RamsNFL on Sundays. #10″

Kupp has plenty to look forward to in 2020 if everything goes as planned. He’s coming off a career year with 94 receptions, 1,161 yards and 10 touchdowns while playing all 16 games for the first time in his career.

Unfortunately, Kupp appears to be one of very few who are excited by the new uniforms.

Fans have been taking to Twitter to absolutely trash the Rams’ new design.

But not everyone dislikes the uniform. Some fans have gone to Twitter and pointed out how quickly they’ve purchased the new threads.

Rams legendary wideout Torry Holt responded to Kupp’s message with an impassioned message of his own:

But polarizing new uniforms have become pretty bog-standard at this point. There haven’t been many new ones that everyone can agree are great.

Perhaps the new uniforms will give the team the kind of new energy they need for their new stadium.

Do you like Cooper Kupp’s take on the Rams’ new uniforms?

