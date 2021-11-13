The Los Angeles Rams just received horrific injury news on star wideout Robert Woods.

Friday began on a great note for the Rams when Odell Beckham Jr. arrived in Los Angeles. Just hours later, disaster ensured when Woods went down with an injury during practice.

It wasn’t believed to be serious. Woods was reportedly down for just a few moments before getting to his feet, finishing the practice, going through interviews with reporters and beginning his post-practice recovery. Little did he know he’s suffered a season-ending injury.

Woods tore his ACL during Friday’s practice and will miss the rest of the 2021-22 season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

On the same day that the team signed WR Odell Beckham Jr., Rams’ WR Robert Woods tore his ACL at practice Friday, sources tell @diannaESPN and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 13, 2021

This is a devastating setback for Robert Woods, who’s one of the Rams’ most important players.

The star wideout had no clue he suffered a serious injury before undergoing tests hours after practice.

“Robert Woods hurt his knee at practice Friday. He went down, got up, finished practice, conducted interviews with the media after, nobody thought anything wrong…and then tests discovered later that he tore his ACL, per sources,” Schefter reported on Twitter.

It’s safe to say the Rams are very fortunate they won the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes. He figures to be the No. 2 option for quarterback Matthew Stafford with Woods now out of the lineup.

We wish Woods all the best in what figures to be a tough recovery.

The Rams, meanwhile, will move on without him next Monday against the San Francisco 49ers.