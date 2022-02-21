Report: 2 NFL Teams Likely To Open 2022 Season On Thursday

We are roughly eight-and-a-half months away from the start of the 2022 NFL season, and we could have a possible Super Bowl preview in the first game.

As the defending champions, the Los Angeles Rams are guaranteed a spot in the season opener on Thursday, September 8. All that is left to be determined is their opponent.

According to John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal, “all signs” are pointing toward the Buffalo Bills being that team. The Bills lost a playoff heartbreaker to the Kansas City Chiefs this season, one year after falling to KC in the AFC Championship Game.

Buffalo also has one of the top quarterbacks in the league in Josh Allen. Interestingly, Ourand says the one thing that could bump the Bills out of that primetime Week 1 game is if another premier quarterback–Aaron Rodgers–finds his way to Denver.

Ourand previously named the Bills, Broncos, Cowboys, Raiders and 49ers the most likely opponents for the Rams in the first game of their title defense.

All signs are pointing to a Bills-Rams season-opening game in September…unless Aaron Rodgers moves to Denver.

SBJ's story:https://t.co/PK5MEyCjao — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) February 21, 2022

If it does wind up being Bills-Rams, sign us up. Two loaded teams that will be among the Super Bowl favorites in their respective conferences.

In the first game of the 2021 season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers outlasted the Dallas Cowboys on a late field goal. Both teams wound up reaching the postseason.