Report: How Rams Are Handling Matthew Stafford's Injury

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams participates in warmups prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It was reported this week that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is dealing with "bad tendinitis" in his right elbow. This led to mass hysteria about his status for the regular season.

Rams head coach Sean McVay tried to defuse the speculation by releasing an update on his star quarterback.

"We’re really taking it a week at a time, really a couple of weeks,” McVay said. “Don’t expect him to do anything in these team settings for this block or the next three days, next week. Nothing has changed. … This is part of the plan that we feel like is in his best interest."

On Saturday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero provided some context on how the Rams are handling Stafford's injury.

Pelissero announced that Stafford is taking normal reps through individual and 7-on-7 drills this Saturday. So, the Rams aren't really limiting him, they're just managing his injury.

Judging by Pelissero's report, it sounds like Stafford won't have his reps limited when he suits up for practice.

Stafford might not suit up for every practice from here on out though, which makes sense if the Rams are "managing" his elbow.

The Rams will kick off their season on Sept. 8 against the Buffalo Bills.