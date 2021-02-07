Report: NFL Players Are Contacting Matt Stafford About Joining Him

Last offseason Tom Brady’s arrival in Tampa Bay prompted a number of free agents to join him on the Buccaneers. Could the Rams’ trade for Matt Stafford lead to similar moves this offseason?

Judging by what ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter just reported, it’s very possible. On Sunday, Schefter revealed that a number of impending free agents are already talking to Stafford about joining him on the Rams.

Schefter wouldn’t name names, but noted that Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. is expected to have some interest in following him. Jones is a free agent this offseason and has enjoyed some of his best seasons with Stafford throwing him the ball.

In five seasons with the Detroit Lions, Jones has 289 receptions for 4,296 yards and 36 touchdowns. He led the NFL in yards per catch in 2017 as the Lions reached the playoffs.

Shortly after the Rams and Lions agreed to a trade that would send Matthew Stafford out West, the quarterback began receiving texts from players that wanted to come join him in Los Angeles, per sources.https://t.co/IPae5YJp6e — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 7, 2021

But adding players could prove problematic for the Rams if they don’t move some cap space around. They’re over $26 million in the red per OverTheCap and not a whole lot of easy contracts to get out of.

The Rams have a pretty good roster already though. They’ve enjoyed four straight winning seasons largely without any big names at wide receiver.

But maximizing the value they get out of Stafford will probably mean bringing on a few extra sets of hands – and good ones at that.

Will the Los Angeles Rams be able to surround Matt Stafford with quality receivers this offseason?