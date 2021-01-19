Report: Rams Block Kevin O’Connell From Interviewing

Over the past few years, the Los Angeles Rams have grown accustomed to losing top coaches to other teams.

That’s the price of success. Head coach Sean McVay built the Rams into one of the best teams in the NFL and other teams want to take advantage of that success by trying to hire the “next Sean McVay.”

Earlier this week, the Rams lost defensive coordinator Brandon Staley to the Los Angeles Chargers. Staley, who produced the No. 1 defense in the NFL this season, is the new head coach of the Chargers.

One of his first orders of business was to attempt to lure Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell to the same position with the Chargers. However, head coach Sean McVay and the Rams reportedly blocked that from happening, according to NFL insider Albert Breer.

“The Rams blocked OC Kevin O’Connell from interviewing for the same job with the Chargers,” Breer said. “They really value O’Connell, and the job he did for them this year. Lines of communication remain open, so things could change. But that’s where the Rams stand now.”

O’Connell took over as the Rams offensive coordinator before the 2020 season. A reason he might want to leave would be to call plays for the Chargers – which he doesn’t do with the Rams – Sean McVay is the primary play-caller.

In the end, McVay and company decided to hold onto O’Connell.