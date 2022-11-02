Report: Rams Turned Down "Multiple" Offers For Cam Akers

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 10: Cam Akers #23 of the Los Angeles Rams runs after his catch during a 24-3 win over the New england Patriots at SoFi Stadium on December 10, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

For the last couple of weeks, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the Rams would trade Cam Akers.

However, the NFL trade deadline came and went without Los Angeles moving on from its third-year running back. The Rams had reportedly been "open" to trading the disgruntled 23-year-old, but have now apparently changed their minds.

In fact, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Rams denied "multiple offers" for Akers and are now working with his agent to see if the former second-round pick will suit up for them again this year.

Akers has rushed for only 151 yards and one touchdown this season and has not played since October 9 due to "personal reasons."

He still leads the Rams in carries with 51, one more than Darrell Henderson Jr. Overall, Los Angeles' rushing attack has been a mess in 2022.

The Rams have gained only 479 yards on 147 carries in seven games. Their 3.3 yards per carry average is second-worst in the NFL behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.