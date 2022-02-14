The Spun

Report: Rams Player’s Wife Left Game To Give Birth

Van Jefferson and Cooper Kupp of the Rams celebrate a touchdown.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates a touchdown with Van Jefferson #12 following a touchdown during the second half against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

As wide receiver Van Jefferson tried to help the Rams rally to win Super Bowl LVI, his wife had much more important things to worry about.

Jefferson’s wife Samaria was in the crowd at SoFi Stadium tonight when she realized she was about to give birth. NFL Network reporter Bridget Condon first reported that Samaria was leaving the stadium on a stretcher.

Her colleague Mike Garafolo later confirmed the news.

In an Instagram post Jefferson shared last week, his wife is obviously pregnant. Of course, she ideally would have been able to wait until after tonight to give birth, but nature can’t be controlled.

Congratulations to Van and Samaria. Hopefully all goes well with her delivery and they can celebrate a new baby (and possibly a Super Bowl ring) later tonight.

