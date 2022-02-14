Report: Rams Player’s Wife Left Game To Give Birth

As wide receiver Van Jefferson tried to help the Rams rally to win Super Bowl LVI, his wife had much more important things to worry about.

Jefferson’s wife Samaria was in the crowd at SoFi Stadium tonight when she realized she was about to give birth. NFL Network reporter Bridget Condon first reported that Samaria was leaving the stadium on a stretcher.

Her colleague Mike Garafolo later confirmed the news.

I'm pretty sure I just saw Van Jefferson's wife leaving the stadium on a stretcher about to have their baby. Talk about dedication. — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) February 14, 2022

That was indeed Van Jefferson’s pregnant wife Samaria our Bridget saw leaving SoFi Stadium and headed to the hospital, as her husband and his #Rams teammates try to pull off a Super Bowl comeback. https://t.co/9Pddulza5v — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 14, 2022

In an Instagram post Jefferson shared last week, his wife is obviously pregnant. Of course, she ideally would have been able to wait until after tonight to give birth, but nature can’t be controlled.

Congratulations to Van and Samaria. Hopefully all goes well with her delivery and they can celebrate a new baby (and possibly a Super Bowl ring) later tonight.