Awkward Details Emerge From Sean McVay, Jared Goff Relationship

Head coach Sean McVay speaks with Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles RamsINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 20: Head coach Sean McVay speaks with Jared Goff #16 of the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter of a game against the New York Jets at SoFi Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Today’s Rams-Lions game has more spiciness than you would expect for a matchup between a 5-1 and 0-6 team. It is because of the connections between the two teams.

The Rams traded Jared Goff, the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, to Detroit in exchange for Matthew Stafford. The move has worked out well for Stafford and Rams head coach Sean McVay; Goff, not so much.

On Sunday morning, FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer shared a story about what happened when Goff learned he was being traded. According to Glazer, when McVay called him to inform him of the deal, the QB hung up.

The two wound up reconciling later in the offseason when they ran into each other in LA.

Goff has since said he was “blindsided” by the trade. Last week, McVay admitted he could have done a better job keeping his player abreast of what was about to happen.

“Yes, I wish there was better, clearer communication,” McVay said, via ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry. “To say that it was perfectly handled on my end, I wouldn’t be totally accurate in that. I’ll never claim to be perfect, but I will try to learn from some things that I can do better, and I think that was one of them without a doubt.”

In turn, Goff said he appreciated McVay’s honesty.

“I appreciate it. It takes a man to say something like that. So, yeah, I appreciate it. It still happened the way it did, but I do appreciate him saying that.”

The Rams and Lions will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET today.

