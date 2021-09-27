Rex Ryan Names The Best Team In The NFL Right Now

We’re three weeks in to the 2021 NFL season and the contenders for all of the big titles are starting to take shape. For ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan, the title of “best football team in the league” has already been decided.

On Monday’s edition of Get Up, the former NFL head coach declared that the Los Angeles Rams are the best team in the league. He found no argument from fellow analysts Ryan Clark and Dan Orlovsky, who both doubled down on his statement.

“It’s hard to not play with any type of passion your coach (Sean McVay) is like that,” Ryan said. “That’s what that (Rams) team is and to me… it’s the best football team in the league.”

Orlovsky not only agreed, but asserted that Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is his current pick for NFL MVP. He said that Stafford has made the Rams better than anyone thought they’d be at this point.

Rex Ryan: "[The Rams are] the best football team in the league."@danorlovsky7: "Matt Stafford is the MVP of the NFL right now." 👀 pic.twitter.com/IttBoWgDUV — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) September 27, 2021

Through three games, the Los Angeles Rams are 3-0 with the No. 3 scoring offense and No. 10 scoring defense. Matthew Stafford is on pace for over 5,300 passing yards and over 50 touchdowns if he plays all 17 games at his current level.

The defense isn’t exactly shutting teams out, but they just limited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to 24 points. Tampa Bay had led the league in scoring through the first two weeks.

The Rams are one of five remaining undefeated teams in the NFL. But they’ll be facing another undefeated team – the Arizona Cardinals – at home, next week.

Will the Rams still look like the NFL’s best team after Week 4?