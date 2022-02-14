Richard Sherman Makes His Opinion On Matthew Stafford Very Clear

NFL cornerback Richard Sherman isn’t a fan of Matthew Stafford getting into the Hall of Fame.

Stafford is fresh off his first Super Bowl win of his career with the Los Angeles Rams after they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening.

After the game, some around the NFL started to weigh the possibility that this cemented Stafford’s status of being a Hall of Famer. Sherman, however, doesn’t see it one bit.

“I’m gonna talk about it on the podcast but the HOF bar is incredibly low now,” Sherman tweeted. “Like a participation trophy. No all-decade team. No All pro. No MVP. 1 Pro bowl. Not even MVP of the SB. Never considered the best in any year he played. At least M. Ryan has an MVP.”

While Sherman is right that Stafford didn’t win an MVP, he still stepped up when his team needed him the most.

He threw the game-winning touchdown pass with less than two minutes left to secure the Rams’ first championship in two decades.

Stafford is also currently sixth all-time in NFL history in terms of fourth-quarter comebacks.

If Stafford continues to move up the ranks in that category, plus some others, it won’t be long until he potentially is a Hall of Fame lock.