Robert Woods Sums Up Rams’ Wide Receiver Depth

The Los Angeles Rams will look a whole lot different on offense at the start of the 2021 season after swapping Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford. But Sean McVay and the organization’s front office also did a remarkable job of setting up their new quarterback with a talented collection of pass-catchers.

Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp returned to the Rams for a fifth consecutive season after each hauling in over 90 receptions for 900+ yards in 2020. Los Angeles also signed deep threat DeSean Jackson and drafted noted speedster Tutu Atwell in the second round this year.

Along with Tyler Higbee at tight end, the Rams pass-catching unit is shaping up to be one of the best in the league. Woods is already feeling good about the team’s depth early on the offseason program.

“I don’t think it affects me,” Woods said Tuesday when asked about how the Rams adding Jackson affects his role, via Greg Beacham of the Associated Press. “I think it affects the defenses this year. We’re going to be coming at them with a lot of speed, a lot of weapons. We’re just loaded at the receiver position.”

Rams WR Robert Woods on how adding DeSean Jackson affects his role: "I don't think it affects me. I think it affects the defenses this year. We're going to be coming at them with a lot of speed, a lot of weapons. We're just loaded at the receiver position." — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) May 25, 2021

Stafford has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league at spreading the wealth, so all of the Rams pass-catchers should get an opportunity for a big year in 2021.

Meanwhile, McVay and the coaching staff will hope that the on-field talent of their players can translate to wins. The Rams head coach has liked getting to know Stafford and will get an opportunity to work with his new quarterback throughout the summer ahead of the 2021 campaign.

The Rams lost in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last year but will try to ride Stafford and the receivers to an NFC title later this season.

[Pro Football Talk]