Sean McVay Absent From Rams Practice On Wednesday

When the Los Angeles Rams went through their walkthrough on Wednesday afternoon, head coach Sean McVay was not present.

The Rams announced that McVay missed Wednesday’s practice because of an illness. Fortunately, he tested negative for COVID-19.

McVay didn’t want to risk potentially spreading whatever illness he’s dealing with to his assistant coaches or players. That’s why he wasn’t present at Wednesday’s walkthrough.

Even though McVay wasn’t at the team’s walkthrough, it’s being reported that he was able to do the game-planning sessions and participate in team meetings.

It’s imperative that McVay is on the sidelines this weekend for the Rams, as they’ll host the Buccaneers in a potential NFC Championship Game preview.

If McVay is present for Sunday’s game, Rams fans should expect a few plays designed specifically for veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson. McVay recently told reporters that he needs to get Jackson more involved on offense.

“I have to figure out a better way to get him involved. He’s too good of a player,” McVay said, via Rams Wire. “We brought him here to impact and influence the game and that’s something that’s going to be reflected moving forward. Really, there’s nothing that DeSean didn’t do. I’ve got to figure out a better way of getting him involved in a rotation, so that he can affect and influence the outcome of the game and that’s what you’ll see moving forward.”

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Rams game is at 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.