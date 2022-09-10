Sean McVay Addresses Concerns About Matthew Stafford's Elbow

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams participates in warmups prior to a game against the Chicago Bears at SoFi Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Coming into the 2022 season, there were serious concerns about Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's elbow injury. Let's just say those concerns weren't put to rest on Thursday night.

Stafford completed 29-of-41 pass attempts for 240 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions against the Buffalo Bills.

Despite Stafford's poor performance, Rams head coach Sean McVay claims his quarterback's elbow is OK.

"I spoke to him,” McVay told reporters, via ProFootballTalk. “It felt OK. There was a lot of things that didn’t go our way yesterday for a lot of different reasons, like I mentioned to you guys after the game. But he came out of that thing feeling good. He took obviously some shots, but the elbow felt OK.”

McVay added that he doesn't think Stafford's elbow injury affected his performance on Thursday night.

"But I thought as far as just the overall [throwing] motion, I didn’t necessarily think that was affected. I thought maybe just some of the spots where he is getting moved or getting hit, not being able to finish his motion as a result of just some of the pressure, or different things that are pushing him off his spot, might have affected some of the overall accuracy snap in and snap out. But as far as just the mechanics from an elbow perspective, I didn’t sense that was any sort of issue."

Prior to kickoff on Thursday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Stafford underwent elbow surgery in the offseason.

Hopefully, Stafford's elbow doesn't cause him any trouble as the season progresses.