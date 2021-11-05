Sean McVay Addresses Possibility Of Adding Odell Beckham Jr

The Los Angeles Rams are one of 31 teams who may put in a waiver claim for Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. today. So Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked about his take on the situation.

Speaking to the media on Friday, McVay was – of course – asked if he’d be interested in adding Beckham. But in typical McVay fashion, he was non-committal and deferred to one of his catchphrases.

“Never say never,” the Rams head coach said. He didn’t have anything further to say on the topic though.

Beckham was waived by the Cleveland Browns earlier today. If he isn’t claimed by another team by the end of the day, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

The Los Angeles Rams aren’t exactly hurting at wide receiver. They boast the NFL’s top offense in terms of yardage and have several receivers already performing at a very high level.

LA are so loaded at wide receiver that they released speedster DeSean Jackson earlier this week and no one batted an eye. They have more than enough talent to get them to the finish line.

That said, injuries in the NFL can pop up at a moment’s notice. Having a playmaker like Odell Beckham Jr. even as a depth option wouldn’t hurt the Rams (assuming they can afford him).

Are the Rams a real candidate to land Odell Beckham Jr?