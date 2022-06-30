Sean McVay Admits Regret: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams calls a play during a team scrimmage at SoFi Stadium on August 29, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Sean McVay has done almost everything right as the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. That being said, there's one thing he seriously regrets.

During an appearance on Mike Silver's podcast, Open Mike, McVay revealed that he wishes he handled the Jared Goff trade better.

“That was a hard thing for me because the thing that’s more important than anything is being a good communicator — clear, open, and honest. Making sure people aren’t caught off guard and really having respect for the players and the coaches for what they have to do. And I wish that there had been better in-person communication,” McVay said, via ProFootballTalk. “The one thing that hurt me is that I would never want anything to be misunderstood about my appreciation, my respect for Jared. Was it a tough decision? Yes. Were there some things that I could’ve handled better in terms of the clarity provided for him? No doubt."

McVay clearly felt bad for the way he treated Goff, who led the Rams to a Super Bowl appearance prior to being traded to the Detroit Lions.

The NFL world certainly appreciates this honesty from McVay.

"Good leadership lessons in here," Kevin Madden tweeted.

"This is why Sean McVay is a winner - he isn't afraid to look himself in the mirror and figure out where he can get better," an NFL fan wrote.

Another fan said, "Glad he touched on this, Goff is my favorite QB."

Goff has done an excellent job of taking the high road throughout this process. In fact, he congratulated McVay when the Rams won a Super Bowl in February.

Hopefully, Goff and McVay are once again on good terms.