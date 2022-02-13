Sean McVay Already Getting Criticized For His Decisions Tonight

It didn’t take long for Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay to receive criticism from the NFL world.

After a sack forced the Rams into a 3rd-and-17 on the opening drive, McVay decided to run the football. It was basically his way of playing it safe.

While this made sense considering it’s really early in the game, that didn’t stop the public from questioning McVay’s play-calling.

“Script or not that’s an awfully conservative 3rd and 17 call by McVay,” Ben Standig of The Athletic tweeted.

Script or not that's an awfully conservative 3rd and 17 call by McVay. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) February 13, 2022

“Seems like a good time to remember how conservative Sean McVay and most of his associates are on third-and-long and fourth downs,” Jason B. Hirschhorn of SB Nation said.

Seems like a good time to remember how conservative Sean McVay and most of his associates are on third-and-long and fourth downs. — Jason B. Hirschhorn (@by_JBH) February 13, 2022

“Mcvay better not be going conservative and scared already… on the first drive,” a Rams fan tweeted.

Mcvay better not be going conservative and scared already… on the first drive — JB 🐏 (@JB_Peeples) February 13, 2022

McVay dialed up a few more aggressive plays on the second drive for the Rams.

So far though, the Rams seem content with being a run-heavy team this Sunday. We’ll see if that changes as the game progresses.