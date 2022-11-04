Sean McVay Announces Cooper Kupp's Status For Buccaneers Game

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Cooper Kupp #10 of the Los Angeles Rams catches an 11 yard touchdown in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

During the final minutes of the 49ers-Rams game last Sunday, wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle injury. It was a scary moment for the defending champions.

Fortunately, Kupp avoided a serious injury in Week 8. As a result, the team has left the door open for him to play this weekend against the Buccaneers.

Moments ago, Rams head coach Sean McVay provided an update on Kupp. He said the All-Pro wide receiver will suit up for this Sunday's game.

McVay added that center Brian Allen and wide receiver Van Jefferson will also play against the Buccaneers.

Kupp, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year, is having another strong season in Los Angeles. He enters Week 9 with 64 receptions for 686 yards and five touchdowns.

Last time the Buccaneers and Rams squared off, Kupp had nine catches for 183 yards and a touchdown.

The Buccaneers and Rams will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.