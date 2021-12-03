Sean McVay Announces Friday Update On Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. is dealing with a hip injury that may impact his availability for Sunday’s Rams-Jaguars game.

Beckham was a limited participant during Wednesday’s practice and missed Thursday’s practice in its entirety.

So where does that put his status for Sunday’s game? Rams head coach Sean McVay doesn’t sound worried.

McVay told reporters on Friday that he’d be “surprised” if Beckham didn’t suit up and play on Sunday. However, he’ll still be listed as “questionable” on the injury report.

The Los Angeles Rams desperately need to get back in the win column on Sunday. They’ve lost three straight at the hands of three contenders: the Titans, 49ers and Packers.

Sean McVay said after the Rams’ loss to the Packers that he needs to, as a play-caller, put his offense in a better position to win games.

“The thing that I mentioned to you guys in the postgame is what really resonates to me, is when I was asked earlier about where I’m at as a play-caller. Things like that drive, when you get the ball back after the defense gets to stop, when it’s 25-18, it’s a seven-point game. Those are where the really good teams find a way to deliver,” McVay said, via the Rams Wire. “That’s where me as a play caller, you got to make sure that you’re activating the exact right plays that you want, that give your players the best situation, the best possible scenarios to try to execute and move the football down the field. That’s what I think it takes to be able to get over the hump and to win those divisional games and get yourself an opportunity to compete for a conference championship. That’s what sticks with me from that game because I did think our guys did a great job of kind of just hanging tough.”

McVay and the Rams should be able to get back on track this Sunday against the Jaguars.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s health will continue to be a question mark in coming days though.