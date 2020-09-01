The Los Angeles Rams are the latest team to deal with one of the worst parts of training camp: the season-ending injury to a key player.

Linebacker Trevin Howard, who made an impact on special teams and as a reserve in 2019, tore his meniscus in practice and will need surgery. He is out for the 2020 season.

A seventh-round draft pick out of TCU in 2018, Howard played in all 16 games last fall. He recorded 41 tackles and three passes defensed.

Howard was in line to start this year, according to ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry. Now, he’ll spend the season on injured reserve.

Sean McVay says that LB Travin Howard tore his meniscus, will have surgery and is out for the season. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) September 1, 2020

With Howard out of action, the Rams will rely more on free agent signing Leonard Floyd, trade acquisition Kenny Young, third-year pro Micah Kiser and second-year option Troy Reeder at inside linebacker.

After winning 24 games during the 2017 and 2018 regular season and reaching Super Bowl LIII, the Rams slumped to a 9-7 record last year,, missing the playoffs in the process.

Los Angeles will open the 2020 season against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football on September 13.