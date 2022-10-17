Sean McVay Announces Team's Decision On Cam Akers

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 09: Running back Cam Akers #23 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates after rushing for a touchdown during the second quarter of the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 09, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers missed the team's game amid reports that his days with the organization could be over.

One day later, Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed that the team is indeed engaging in trade discussions involving Akers, LA's second-round pick in 2020.

McVay said there will "probably be a move made" to get Akers to a new team for a "fresh start," according to ESPN's Sarah Barshop.

Akers missed practice all of last week due to "personal reasons." He had started the Rams' previous two games against the 49ers and Cowboys.

On the season, Akers has rushed for 151 yards and one touchdown on 51 carries. He missed almost all of the 2021 season after tearing his Achilles, but returned to play in one regular season contest and fill a sizable role in the team's run to a Super Bowl win.

As a rookie in 2020, Akers ran for 625 yards and a pair of touchdowns while catching 11 passes for 123 yards and a score.