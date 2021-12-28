Sean McVay Announces Unfortunate Injury News For Rams

With the playoffs just around the corner, the Los Angeles Rams have just made an unfortunate decision involving running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and his status for the next few games.

Henderson is being placed on injured reserve due to an MCL sprain. He’s expected to sit out for three to five weeks.

The Rams also placed rookie linebacker Ernest Jones on injured reserve. The South Carolina product suffered a high-ankle sprain this past weekend.

Rams head coach Sean McVay addressed the Rams’ latest moves during this Monday’s press conference. Obviously, he’s upset that Henderson and Jones will have to miss an extended period of time.

“Those are big losses for us,” Sean McVay said. “Ernest was just starting to hit his stride.” Still, the Rams hope he might play again this year.”

LB Ernest Jones has a high ankle sprain and needs surgery. He's headed to the IR. RB Darrell Henderson is also headed to the IR. "Those are big losses for us," Sean McVay said. "Ernest was just starting to hit his stride." Still, the Rams hope he might play again this year. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) December 28, 2021

Henderson and Jones could, in theory, return for the playoffs.

Prior to going down with an MCL sprain, Henderson had 688 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Jones, meanwhile, had 61 tackles, two interceptions and a sack before suffering an ankle injury.

The Rams will try to continue their winning ways on Sunday when they face the Ravens. It’ll be interesting to see how they perform without these two key contributors in the lineup.