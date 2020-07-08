Sean McVay Names His 1 Big Concern As An NFL Head Coach

Sean McVay is one of the most-successful young coaches in NFL history.

The Los Angeles Rams head coach is only 34 years old. He was hired in 2017 at the age of 30, becoming the youngest head coach in league history.

Since getting hired, McVay has led the Rams to multiple playoff appearances and a Super Bowl berth. Los Angeles lost in the Wild Card Round in the 2017 season and fell to the Patriots in the Super Bowl in the 2018 season.

The Rams would love to have McVay on the sideline for several decades and McVay would probably like that, too. But “burning out” is a concern for someone at his age.

“Yeah, absolutely it is,” McVay told Albert Breer on his podcast, via USA Today. “That’s something that I do need to be aware of because if you’re not careful — I just know the way that I’m going at it, you’re like, realistically, this isn’t the right way to do it, but you’re such a grinder and it’s kind of being able to step back, being still is going to be a key thing. And I am confident that we’ll be able to achieve a better balance and will lead to more sustainability moving forward.”

McVay added that things will change once he’s married and has kids. He’s engaged to be married next year.

“The other thing, too, is what I’ve really seen from a lot of my close friends, once you get into that point where, hey, I’m gonna get married next year, obviously want to be able to have kids. That perspective of, all right, now you’ve got a real reason to live when you’ve got a family, you’ve got something else,” he added. “I think that balance and that appreciation for those things where it’s not just all football will help toward a goal of just being able to sustain and be healthier overall.”

McVay is currently under contract through the 2023 season, but the Rams will probably try to extend him before that.

Los Angeles is set to open the 2020 season on Sept. 13 against the Dallas Cowboys.