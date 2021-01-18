Sean McVay Comments Further On Jared Goff’s Future

The Los Angeles Rams’ 2020 season came to an end this weekend in a 32-18 Divisional Round loss to the Green Bay Packers. But Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked a question about starting QB Jared Goff that raises a lot of eyebrows heading into the offseason.

Following the game, McVay was asked if Jared Goff will be on the Rams roster in 2021. Curiously, McVay would not commit to Goff outright, stating that the team will be “in evaluation mode” this offseason.

“[W]e’re in a situation that we’re in evaluation mode,” McVay said. “All those things are things that we’re moving forward, we’re looking forward. I can’t answer any of those questions until, like I said, I take a step back and evaluate everything that is in the best interest of the Rams.”

When asked today to clarify last night's statement about Jared Goff's status as the Rams quarterback, Sean McVay said that everything is being evaluated. https://t.co/preWG6iFZ0 — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 18, 2021

It’s hard to imagine a scenario where Goff isn’t on the roster though. He’s due over $27 million in 2021 and will cost the Rams a colossal amount of cap space to part ways with him.

McVay will probably re-clarify his position on Goff in the coming days if he hasn’t already.

Goff is not without his shortcomings, but he’s playing well enough for the Rams to win consistently when the team is healthy. The Rams are 42-20 with Goff over the past four seasons, though only 18-13 over the past two years.

Will Jared Goff be the Rams quarterback in 2021 and beyond?