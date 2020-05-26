Sean McVay Comments On Jalen Ramsey’s Future With Rams

The Los Angeles Rams acquired Jalen Ramsey via trade last season knowing the All-Pro cornerback’s rookie deal was done after 2020.

Considering the team sent two first-round picks and more to Jacksonville in exchange for the four-year vet, it would behoove the Rams to keep him around long-term. Thus far, they have made it clear that they want to sign Ramsey to an extension. In fact, Ramsey confirmed today that his agent has been in contact with the team.

“The Rams know where I stand,” Ramsey said via ESPN’s Lindsay Thiry. “I think that’s all that matters at the end of the day. It will be handled. They know where I stand. They’ve been in contact with my agent. They’re on the same page as my agent.”

During his own media session, Rams head coach Sean McVay also said there have been conversations with Ramsey’s representatives. Entering his fourth season, McVay wants Ramsey in the fold for the foreseeable future.

“The anticipation in acquiring him is that he is a Ram for a long time,” McVay said, via NFL Network’s Steve Wyche. “We went and got this guy with the hope that it’s not a short-term thing.”

There’s a good chance Ramsey resets the cornerback market with his next contract. The three-time Pro Bowler is set to make $13.7 million in 2020 and has said he would report to training camp even if he doesn’t sign an extension.

The Rams could potentially franchise tag Ramsey if needed in 2021, but we’re willing to be they will likely sign him long-term when all is said and done.