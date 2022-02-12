Earlier this week, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay had an interesting comment about his future in the NFL.

“I love this so much that it’s such a passion but I also know that what I’ve seen from some of my closest friends. Whether it’s coaches or even some of our players, I’m gonna be married this summer, I want to have a family and I think being able to find that balance but also be able to give the time necessary,” McVay said

It didn’t take long for the football world to flock to social media to react to the news. Most fans were stunned and not too sure how to react.

“Interesting…” said on fan.

Some fans were stunned to learn the news of a possible early retirement for McVay.

“Damn this would be a bomb,” one fan said.

Damn this would be a bomb https://t.co/7GlqwfudUG — Brett (@TheBg_12) February 12, 2022

One Rams fan doesn’t think McVay is going anywhere just yet, though.

“I think Sean genuinely just doesn’t want to coach until he’s in his 60’s. Good chance he’s the Rams coach for the next 10 years and then hangs it up at 46 with potentially multiple Super Bowls. Maybe he’s coaching for another 20. He’s not about to leave before he turns 40,” the fan said.

I think Sean genuinely just doesn’t want to coach until he’s in his 60’s. Good chance he’s the Rams coach for the next 10 years and then hangs it up at 46 with potentially multiple Super Bowls. Maybe he’s coaching for another 20. He’s not about to leave before he turns 40. https://t.co/t4iFUZY6CA — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) February 12, 2022

McVay is already one of the most successful coaches in the NFL. In just five seasons, he’s amassed 55 wins and two trips to the Super Bowl.

Now he has the chance to add a Super Bowl ring to his list of accomplishments.

Cincinnati and Los Angeles kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.