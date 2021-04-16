Sean McVay Has Honest Reaction To Playing In NFC West

From the outside looking in, the NFC West seems like the most entertaining division in football. However, Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay doesn’t necessarily agree with that take.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, McVay discussed the Matthew Stafford trade, the future of the Rams, his division rivals and more.

At one point, Rich Eisen referred to the NFC West as a “fun pool” and asked McVay what it’s like to swim in it. That question led to a hilarious response from McVay.

“No it’s not fun. It’s really not a fun pool,” McVay said. “It’s a pool I wouldn’t mind not being in, to be honest with you. It sure makes it fun for you to say, ‘Hey, how’s it swimming in the deep end six times a year, Sean?’”

You can’t blame Sean McVay for this response. The majority of the NFC West, including the Rams, improved this offseason – at least on paper they did.

The Arizona Cardinals added several veterans to their roster, such as Malcolm Butler, James Conner, A.J. Green, Rodney Hudson and J.J. Watt.

The San Francisco 49ers are a bit of unknown since we don’t know who’ll be their starting quarterback for the 2021 season, but the thought of Kyle Shanahan running an offense with Justin Fields or Trey Lance under center is quite scary.

Fortunately for the Rams, it upgraded its roster by acquiring Stafford in a blockbuster deal with the Lions. That move alone should make them a better team this fall.

