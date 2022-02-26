Sean McVay Decides On NFL Future: Fans React

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was the subject of retirement rumors in the hours leading up to the Super Bowl.

Reports at the time suggested he might retire if the Rams won the Super Bowl. Following that retirement announcement, he would then enter the broadcast booth like his former coaching mentor Jon Gruden.

In the end, though, McVay decided he wasn’t quite ready to give up on his coaching career. On Friday night, he told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that he’ll be back on the sideline for the 2022 season.

“Sean McVay told ESPN today that he is not pursuing any television opportunities and he is committed to helping the Rams defend their Super-Bowl title,” Schefter said.

It didn’t take long for fans to start reacting to the news. Media insider Andrew Marchand noted that McVay received a hefty offer from Amazon, but turned it down.

“McVay says no to TV,” Marchand wrote. “He and Amazon were going to meet next week, and Amazon may have gone as high as five years and $100M, according to sources. Rams, obviously, have stepped up with a raise from his reported $8.5M.”

McVay says no to TV. He and Amazon were going to meet next week, and Amazon may have gone as high as five years and $100M, according to sources. Rams, obviously, have stepped up with a raise from his reported $8.5M. … On to the next one …. https://t.co/lcRtFjtWcr — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 26, 2022

Rams fans who maybe didn’t read the whole tweet from Schefter may have thought McVay was leaving football.

“Talk about a heart attack before reading the whole thing,” one fan said.

Talk about a heart attack before reading the whole thing. https://t.co/NYQGDUd6pH — Los Angeles Rams UK (@LARams_UK) February 26, 2022

Can McVay and the Rams get back to the Super Bowl next year?