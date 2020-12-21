The Spun

Sean McVay Doesn’t Hold Back His Thoughts On Losing To Jets

Rams head coach Sean McVay.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 20: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the first quarter of a game against the New York Jets at SoFi Stadium on December 20, 2020 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The New York Jets pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent NFL history on Sunday, winning their first game of the season.

New York upset the Los Angeles Rams, 23-20, on Sunday afternoon. The Jets are now 1-13 on the season and in the No. 2 overall spot for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jets fans are not happy about that, but the team’s coaches and players are surely thrilled with the win. The NFL season is a grind – especially in 2020 – and a win is a nice reward for all the work they’ve done.

On the other side of the field, the Rams are embarrassed. Los Angeles is fighting for playoff position and losing to the winless Jets is a big miss.

Rams head coach Sean McVay summed up his thoughts on the loss following the game.

“It’s going to be embarrassing. I’m sick to my stomach. It was very humbling. But we’re going to move forward,” he said.

The Rams dropped to 9-5 on the season with today’s loss. Los Angeles is still in solid position for the playoffs, but McVay’s team needs to rebound next week.

Los Angeles is set to take on Seattle next week in a pivotal divisional game.


