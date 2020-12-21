Sean McVay Doesn’t Hold Back His Thoughts On Losing To Jets

The New York Jets pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent NFL history on Sunday, winning their first game of the season.

New York upset the Los Angeles Rams, 23-20, on Sunday afternoon. The Jets are now 1-13 on the season and in the No. 2 overall spot for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jets fans are not happy about that, but the team’s coaches and players are surely thrilled with the win. The NFL season is a grind – especially in 2020 – and a win is a nice reward for all the work they’ve done.

On the other side of the field, the Rams are embarrassed. Los Angeles is fighting for playoff position and losing to the winless Jets is a big miss.

Rams head coach Sean McVay summed up his thoughts on the loss following the game.

“It’s going to be embarrassing. I’m sick to my stomach. It was very humbling. But we’re going to move forward,” he said.

#Rams coach Sean McVay on the shocking loss to the winless #Jets: “It's going to be embarrassing. I'm sick to my stomach. It was very humbling. But we're going to move forward." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2020

The Rams dropped to 9-5 on the season with today’s loss. Los Angeles is still in solid position for the playoffs, but McVay’s team needs to rebound next week.

Los Angeles is set to take on Seattle next week in a pivotal divisional game.