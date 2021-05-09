Sean McVay Addresses What It’s Been Like With Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford packed his bags for Los Angeles earlier this offseason after the Rams struck a deal with the Detroit Lions. Entering his 13th season in the NFL, the 33-year-old will get a fresh start and an offensive-minded head coach in Sean McVay in 2021.

Although the two haven’t gotten to work together on the field, early reports seem to indicate a content pairing in Los Angeles.

In an interview with Adam Schein on Mad Dog Sports Radio on Sirius XM, McVay explained what it’s been like to work with Stafford so far and how he hopes the relationship develops moving forward.

“I think it’s to be determined,” McVay said when asked how Stafford fits into the Rams offense. “There’s nothing like getting out on the field, working with these guys, getting feedback. You’ve heard me say before, but it all starts with the quarterback. Our offense is going to have him in mind with everything that we do first and foremost. You’re going to see some stuff that reflected in a lot of the success that he’s had in Detroit. We would be silly not to implement these things. There’s a lot of carryover. He’s had a lot of great experience with different coordinators in different systems.

“So the inventory he can draw on, we might call one thing six and he calls it half a dozen, but it’s all the same thing. He’s able to communicate that and it’s been a great collaboration putting this thing together and ultimately can’t wait to get out on the field and work with these guys.”

Stafford arrives to the Rams with expectations of turning the team into an instant postseason competitor. During his time in Detroit, the former No. 1 overall pick went 0-3 in the playoffs, but will hope to turn that around in Los Angeles.

In 2020, Stafford completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 4,084 yards, 26 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Now that he’s paired with a talented group of pass-catchers on the Rams, he’ll be asked by McVay to turn his steady numbers into wins.