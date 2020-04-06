The Spun

Sean McVay Gave His Honest Opinion On ‘Tiger King’

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sideline.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 21: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on from the sidelines during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on December 21, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The popular Netflix show “Tiger King” has taken the internet by storm, so much so Rams head coach Sean McVay is the latest to critique the series.

‘Tiger King’ is a bizarre documentary series that centers around a man named Joe Exotic. The show follows his life and the many controversies that come with it. Any attempted in-depth descriptions simply don’t do the show any justice.

Netflix’ latest viral hit has made its way into sports. McVay, after watching all seven episodes, had a funny response after being asked who his favorite “Tiger King” character is:

“Favorite Tiger King character? I don’t— You know what? I would say this: I don’t like any of them,” McVay said, via Rams reporter Linsdey Thiry. “I like the show. It is, I mean, I can’t believe that stuff goes on in our country.”

McVay certainly seems to be getting in some serious TV time during self isolation. Like many, the Rams coach is simply in disbelief at the things which go on in the latest popular TV show.

But when normal activities resume, McVay will go back to work to try and get the Rams back to the playoffs in 2020.

Los Angeles will have to battle through tough sledding in the NFC West to get to the postseason.

