Sean McVay Had 2-Hour Phone Call With Premier League Coach

Rams caoch Sean McVay calling a play.CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 09: Head coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams stands on the field during the game between the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field on December 9, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Rams head coach Sean McVay was one of the first to deal with a COVID-19 infection on his team. In an effort to figure out how to handle it, he gave a call to a Premier League coach who dealt with it personally.

According to ESPN’s James Olley, McVay had a two-hour phone call with Arsenal FC manager Mikel Arteta this week to discuss training regiments amid the pandemic. Arteta was one of several Arsenal employees to come down with COVID-19 in mid-March.

The Los Angeles Rams and Arsenal FC are both owned by Stan Kroenke. It stands to reason that they have each others’ contact info.

Per the report, it was Arteta who instigated the call with McVay. The Arsenal boss is apparently impressed by McVay’s reputation as an innovator.

Rams center Brian Allen was diagnosed with COVID-19 back in mid-April.

Joining Arteta on the call were Arsenal’s technical director Edu and head of football Raul Sanllehi. They discussed keeping their players in shape heading into a critical summer for the NFL and Premier League.

Arteta was keen to explore with McVay how NFL teams train in units with a view to implementing something similar with the Gunners. Virtual mini training-camps for NFL teams are due to start on May 11 with facilities not expected to be fully opened until July.

You don’t often see much crossover between the NFL and European soccer. It’s pretty stunning that McVay’s reputation gives him credibility in Europe.

Good work, McVay.

