Sean McVay Has A Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.

Sean McVay has a blunt message for veteran free agent Odell Beckham Jr.

The Rams head coach wants to make one thing clear: he wants OBJ back on the team.

Beckham Jr. has yet to make a decision regarding where he'll play next season. He's currently a free agent and recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl.

McVay is hoping he can persuade OBJ to re-sign with the defending champs.

"You lose big-time guys like an Andrew Whitworth. You lose a Von Miller," said McVay. "Hopefully we'll get Odell back at some point. If you're out there Odell I know you heard that."

It's clear the Rams want Odell Beckham Jr. back in the fold; is the interest reciprocated? That's currently unclear.

Beckham will likely wait until he's healthy to make a decision regarding where he'll be playing next season.